Dec 2 Australia's debt-laden Centro Properties cleared its last hurdle to restructuring on Friday, after a court gave final approval to the group's plan after the deal was held up by former auditor Pricewaterhouse Coopers.

If the reorganisation with its affiliate Centro Retail did not receive approval by Friday's deadline, the company would have gone into receivership under the weight of A$2.7 billion ($2.76 billion) in debt maturing on Dec. 15, executives said last week.

Shareholders in Australia's second-largest shopping mall owner last week approved the plan to create a new A$3.4 billion listed property trust, which will start trading on Dec. 15.

Centro, one of Australia's highest-profile victims of the 2008 global financial crisis, ran up a heavy debt load with an ill-timed expansion into the United States. Earlier this year, it sold nearly 600 U.S. shopping malls for $9.4 billion to private equity giant Blackstone Group.

Pricewaterhouse Coopers had argued that the proposed merger would reduce the assets that claimants in a class action law suit could get access to in the long term.

Centro said that the Supreme Court of New South Wales approved the restructuring plan after the court rejected the arguments put by Pricewaterhouse Coopers.

Under the restructuring, Centro's senior lenders will cancel the A$2.7 billion senior debt in exchange for all of the Australian assets and interests.

In addition, A$10 million will be set aside for potential creditors with some law suits still pending.

