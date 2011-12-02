Dec 2 Australia's debt-laden Centro Properties said on Friday a court gave final approval to the group's proposed restructure, after the deal was delayed by former auditor Pricewaterhouse Coopers.

If the reorganisation with its affiliate Centro Retail did not receive approval by Friday's deadline, the company would be pushed into receivership under the weight of A$2.9 billion ($3 billion) in debt maturing on Dec. 15, executives said last week.

Shareholders in Australia's second-largest shopping mall owner last week approved the plan to create a new A$3.4 billion listed property trust, to start trading on Dec. 15.

Pricewaterhouse Coopers had argued that the proposed merger would reduce the assets that claimants in a class action law suit could get access to in the long term. (Reporting by Victoria Thieberger; Editing by Ed Davies)