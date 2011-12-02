Dec 2 Australia's debt-laden Centro
Properties said on Friday a court gave final approval
to the group's proposed restructure, after the deal was delayed
by former auditor Pricewaterhouse Coopers.
If the reorganisation with its affiliate Centro Retail did
not receive approval by Friday's deadline, the company would be
pushed into receivership under the weight of A$2.9 billion ($3
billion) in debt maturing on Dec. 15, executives said last week.
Shareholders in Australia's second-largest shopping mall
owner last week approved the plan to create a new A$3.4 billion
listed property trust, to start trading on Dec. 15.
Pricewaterhouse Coopers had argued that the proposed merger
would reduce the assets that claimants in a class action law
suit could get access to in the long term.
