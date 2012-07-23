MELBOURNE, July 23 Australia's CHAMP Private
Equity plans to sell its Blue Star communications group in New
Zealand and has appointed Goldman Sachs to manage the sale, a
spokesman for Blue Star said.
CHAMP bought its controlling stake in the printing, direct
mail and design firm in 2006 in a deal that valued the company
at NZ$385 million ($308 million), and recapitalised the business
last year.
CHAMP is one of Australia's largest private equity firms. No
time frame was given for the sale process, the spokesman said.
($1 = 1.2511 New Zealand dollars)
(Reporting by Victoria Thieberger; Editing by Richard Pullin)