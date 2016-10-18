Bangladesh central bank keeps policy rate unchanged, sees inflation below target
DHAKA, Jan 29 Bangladesh's central bank kept its key policy interest rates unchanged on Sunday, citing overall macroeconomic stability and a steady inflation outlook.
SYDNEY Oct 19 Australian listed property company Charter Hall Group said on Wednesday it had canceled an A$1.12 billion ($860 million) initial public offering of its property trust because of a lack of institutional support.
"Despite receiving significant retail demand ... the institutional offer of approximately A$350 million ... did not attract the sufficient quality of support that the group deemed appropriate to create an orderly market," Charter Hall said in a statement.
Charter Hall, which had also planned to buy a direct stake in the Long WALE real estate trust, or REIT, had been scheduled to commence trading on the Australian Securities Exchange later on Wednesday. ($1 = 1.3040 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Tom Westbrook; editing by Jane Wardell and G Crosse)
DUBAI, Jan 29 Most Gulf stock markets moved little in early trade on Sunday, although Kuwait continued this month's bull run in heavy trade.
DUBAI, Jan 29 The board of Dubai Islamic Bank is proposing a cash dividend of 0.45 dirham per share for 2016, unchanged from the dividend for the previous year, the bank said in a bourse statement on Sunday. (Reporting by Alexander Cornwell; Editing by Andrew Torchia)