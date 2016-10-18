SYDNEY Oct 19 Australian listed property company Charter Hall Group said on Wednesday it had canceled an A$1.12 billion ($860 million) initial public offering of its property trust because of a lack of institutional support.

"Despite receiving significant retail demand ... the institutional offer of approximately A$350 million ... did not attract the sufficient quality of support that the group deemed appropriate to create an orderly market," Charter Hall said in a statement.

Charter Hall, which had also planned to buy a direct stake in the Long WALE real estate trust, or REIT, had been scheduled to commence trading on the Australian Securities Exchange later on Wednesday. ($1 = 1.3040 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Tom Westbrook; editing by Jane Wardell and G Crosse)