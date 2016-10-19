* Charter Hall pulls IPO on expected listing date
* Cites lack of institutional buyers
* Investors "nervous", deal too expensive - fund managers
* Australia central bank warning on property supply glut
By Tom Westbrook
SYDNEY, Oct 19 A projected A$1.12 billion ($859
million) Australian property trust listing was priced too high
to attract big investors, fund managers said on Wednesday, as
confidence drains out of a sector that Australia's central bank
has warned faces a supply glut.
Parent company Charter Hall Group said it abandoned
the initial public offering because of a lack of institutional
support. The move comes less than a week after the Reserve Bank
of Australia said a booming supply of new apartments supply
could raise risks for banks lending to the sector.
"Investors are feeling a bit more nervous towards the
sector," said Hugh Dive, a senior portfolio manager at Aurora
Funds Management. "I'll have a look at it again if it comes out
more attractively priced."
Charter Hall, one of Australia's smaller listed property
companies, said it would now consider alternative options for
the properties that were to be in its Long WALE real estate
investment trust (REIT) portfolio. The firm owns 296 properties
altogether, valuing them at a total of A$17.5 bln.
Australia's real estate market has been on a tear since
mid-2012, with house prices across capital cities increasing 41
percent since then and surging office-tower prices in Sydney and
Melbourne delivering record profits to listed developers.
But since Charter Hall began marketing the trust -
comprising 66 retail, commercial and industrial properties - to
fund managers in August, Australia's REIT index has tumbled 10
percent. At the same time bond yields, seen as an alternative
asset class, have surged 21.1 percent.
Viva Energy Reit, a similar property trust which
owns a portfolio of 425 petrol stations, listed on the
Australian Securities Exchange in August and its share price has
since fallen 7 percent since.
"It was not a favourable backdrop," Tim Church, head of real
estate investment banking at UBS and the lead manager for the
float's bookbuild. "We're just being very judicious about not
wanting to issue this thing so it trades soggily, if we're not
happy with levels of support."
Church said the REIT would likely be repriced, boosting its
yield from the promised 5.3 percent, and then brought back to
the market, but he did not say when.
The REIT's portfolio is mostly located on Australia's east
coast, but also in state capitals Adelaide and Perth, with
properties leased to government and corporate tenants.
($1 = 1.3045 Australian dollars)
(Reporting by Tom Westbrook; Editing by Stephen Coates and
Kenneth Maxwell)