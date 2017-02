PERTH Sep 22 Chevron Corp is expected to make a final investment decision on its Wheatstone liquefied natural gas project in Western Australia on Monday, pending federal environmental approval, a source close to the decision said on Thursday.

The Wheatstone project will have an initial capacity of 8.9 million tonnes per annum of LNG as well as a domestic gas plant. (Reporting by Rebekah Kebede; Editing by Balazs Koranyi)