By Jane Wardell
SYDNEY, Feb 16 An Australian company has
recalled its frozen berry products following a hepatitis A
outbreak linked to poor hygiene and water supplies in a Chinese
packaging plant, reigniting fears about the safety of the Asian
giant's food exports.
Australian authorities were investigating on Monday after as
many as nine people were diagnosed with the disease after eating
the Patties Foods Ltd berries, which were grown in
Chile and China before being packaged at the Chinese factory.
"We do expect to see more cases," Sonya Bennett, senior
director of Queensland state's communicable diseases unit, told
reporters.
Food safety has long been an issue in China, where pollution
from rapid industrialisation has exacted a heavy toll on soil
and water. Poor hygiene in production and packaging plants has
also been a problem.
Contamination scandals that led to deaths and serious
illnesses have increased the popularity in China of imports of
European infant formula, New Zealand milk and Japanese rice.
More than 11,000 school children in Germany were laid low in
October 2012 by diarrhoea and vomiting that authorities linked
to frozen strawberries imported from China. Chinese authorities
refuted those claims.
Australia's Victoria state government said the contamination
in the latest case had been traced back to China.
"The particular risk that we've identified here is that a
country that has endemic hepatitis A, that is China, has been
involved with packing these berries," Finn Romanes, the health
department's senior medical adviser, told Australian
Broadcasting Corp. radio.
"Clearly there's strong evidence that there may have been a
contamination during the packing process as they are fully
sealed and then transported to Australia."
It was not immediately known what other products, if any,
the Chinese supplier produced for export, he added.
Patties said its routine quality control testing had not
shown any problems with the berries, but further testing was
being carried out.
Agricultural lobby group AUSVEG said the case showed the
need for stronger testing of imported produce and urged
consumers to buy Australian-grown fruit, which is subjected to
more stringent tests.
Shares in Patties, which said it was likely to cut ties with
the unnamed Chinese supplier, fell 7.7 percent on Monday to
A$1.27.
Chief Executive Steven Chaur said it was too early to say
whether the recall would impact the company's finances.
Hepatitis A is a viral disease affecting the liver. It is
passed through contact with material that has been contaminated
with faeces from an infected person. Symptoms can include nausea
and fever.
(Editing by Stephen Coates)