SYDNEY, July 20 Australia has agreed a deal with China to export live cattle to the Asian country, the country's Agricultural Minister said on Monday.

A deal for the export of live cattle was agreed in principal last year but had been held up by Chinese concerns over the potential risk from Bluetongue virus, threatening its national sheep flock.

But after months of talks between biosecurity experts in the two countries, a protocol to minimise the risk of the disease had been agreed, Australia's Agricultural Minister Barnaby Joyce said. (Reporting by Colin Packham)