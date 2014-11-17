SYDNEY Nov 17 Australia and China on Monday
agreed on a wide-ranging trade deal that would eliminate many
tariffs on Australian exports while easing investment
restrictions for Chinese investors.
The deal struck by Australian Prime Minister Tony Abbott and
Chinese President Xi Jinping includes provisions to scrap
Chinese tariffs on Australian resources and energy products.
Tariffs on Australian dairy products would be eliminated
with four years, and those on beef within nine years.
Private Chinese companies would be able to make single
investments of up to A$1.078 billion ($950 million) in Australia
without needing a review by the government's regulator.
Previously, the limit was A$248 million.
(1 US dollar = 1.1380 Australian dollar)
