SHANGHAI, April 11 Australian Prime Minister
Tony Abbott said on Friday that he hoped a free trade agreement
with China would be signed before November, offering little
progress on a deal at the centre of his visit to his country's
largest trade partner.
Abbott, whose week-long trip to North Asia includes stops in
Japan and South Korea, has put trade atop his agenda. In Japan
on Monday, he clinched a basic trade deal to cut import tariffs
during a visit with Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.
There were no apparent breakthroughs in China, where Abbott
met Premier Li Keqiang at a business conference on the south
Chinese island of Hainan earlier in the week. Both sides agreed
to speed up talks.
"I welcome Premier Li's commitment to accelerate these talks
and hope that they might be concluded by the time President Xi
visits Australia in November," Abbott said in a speech in
China's commercial capital Shanghai.
His calls to seal the trade deal before Xi's planned visit
are consistent with his pledges in October to settle terms
within 12 months.
Abbott touted Australia's role as a leading exporter of
coal, iron ore, beef and natural gas.
"This means that Australia can offer China - and the other
big economies of North Asia - the resource security, the energy
security and the food security that they all seek," he said.
Annual trade between Australia and China is worth around
A$125 billion ($117.8 billion), and China's thirst for minerals
has fuelled more than 20 years of unbroken economic growth in
Australia. Australian goods exports to China hit a record A$27.2
billion in the fourth quarter of last year, an increase of 45
percent on the same period in 2012.
But some criticise Abbott for setting a timeline for
clinching the deal, arguing that it gives China leverage in the
negotiations, which began in 2005 and are soon to enter their
20th round.
Since negotiations with China were launched, Australia has
started and finished deals with both Japan and South Korea.
Talks had stalled over Beijing's concerns over opening their
markets to Australian food and there are fears in Australia that
an influx of cheap Chinese goods could threaten domestic
producers facing a strong local currency and high costs.
China has expressed worries over Australia's stringent
approval process on foreign investment by state-owned
enterprises. Canberra, like many of China's trading partners,
wants Beijing to improve access to key industries in which
foreign investment is currently restricted.
(Reporting by John Ruwitch, Writing by Michael Martina; Editing
by Ron Popeski)