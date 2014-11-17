(Repeats story published late Monday; no changes to text)
By Matt Siegel
CANBERRA Nov 17 China and Australia on Monday
sealed a landmark free trade agreement more than a decade in the
making, significantly expanding ties between the world's second
largest economy and one of Washington's closest allies in Asia.
The deal, which Australia called the best ever between
Beijing and a Western country, will open up Chinese markets to
Australian farm exporters and the services sector while easing
curbs on Chinese investment in resource-rich Australia.
Australian Prime Minister Tony Abbott and Chinese President
Xi Jinping signed a memorandum of understanding clinching the
agreement during a ceremony in parliament in Canberra.
"This has been a 10-year journey, but we have finally made
it," Abbott said.
Xi praised the deal in an address to parliament, pledging to
deepen cooperation with Australia while reaffirming China's
willingness to resolve territorial disputes with its neighbours
through diplomatic means.
"As long as we have our long-term and the larger interests
in mind, increase positive factors and remove obstacles we will
certainly forge a closer and more comprehensive strategic
partnership between us," he said.
China is already Australia's top trading partner, with
two-way trade of around A$150 billion ($130 billion) in 2013. On
Monday they witnessed 14 commercial agreements between companies
worth potentially more than A$20 billion ($17.56 billion).
The leaders also pledged to work jointly to combat climate
change by sharing technology aimed at improving the efficiency
of coal usage.
Australia needs China's help to transition from a reliance
on exports of minerals such as coal and iron ore to expanding
its food and agricultural exports to a growing Asian middle
class, moving from a "mining boom" to a "dining boom".
"[The agreement] should help to support Australia's great
rebalancing act, from mining investment led growth towards the
non-mining sectors of the economy," HSBC economist Paul Bloxham
said in a note.
Once the agreement is fully implemented, 95 percent of all
its exports will enjoy duty free entry into China, Australia
said.
The agreement comes a day after U.S. President Barack Obama
wrapped up a week-long tour through Asia, during which he sought
to reassure Asia-Pacific allies wary over Washington's
commitment towards its strategic realignment to the region.
Washington and Beijing have competing visions for free trade
in the Asia-Pacific region, with the U.S. pushing its 12-country
Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP) deal, which excludes China, and
China mooting a Free Trade Area of the Asia-Pacific (FTAAP)
framework.
Washington was unable to secure a breakthrough on TPP during
the trip.
DAIRY, WINE, MINERALS
The agreement gives Australian dairy farmers tariff-free
access within four years to China's lucrative infant formula
market, minus any of the "safeguard" caps that currently
restrict competitors from New Zealand.
"Australia has been marginalised from being a major exporter
to China in the last few years, one of the reasons being that
milk production (there) has been going down over the last
decade," said Sandy Chen, dairy analyst at Rabobank in China.
Wine makers, currently selling more than A$200 million worth
of goods to China each year, will see tariffs eliminated over
four years, while a 3 percent coking coal tariff will be removed
immediately and a 6 percent tariff on thermal coal within two
years.
Dairy companies, including Canada's Saputo Inc,
which owns Warrnambool Cheese and Butter Factory Company
Holdings Ltd, and Bega Cheese Ltd are among likely
leading beneficiaries of the deal.
Health and aged care providers, such as Japara Healthcare
and private hospital operator Healthscope will
get a jump on providers from Japan, the U.S. and Europe, while
financial services companies ANZ Bank and IAG
will get a boost from preferential access.
Fortescue Metals Chairman Andrew Forrest said the
agreement would become the most significant trade deal Australia
has ever done. "We can offer Chinese consumers the highest
quality produce and Chinese consumers can be confident in the
reliability of supply and food safety," he said.
The agreement caps a string of breakthrough deals for Xi.
Last week he jointly announced with Obama a groundbreaking plan
to cap and eventually roll back carbon emissions, as well as
reaching a "substantial conclusion" of a free trade deal with
South Korea.
The deal also caps a year of trade achievements for Abbott,
following free trade agreements with Japan and South Korea.
($1 = A$1.1431)
