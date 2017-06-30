By Byron Kaye
| SYDNEY, June 30
SYDNEY, June 30 A former Australian foreign
minister who runs a university think tank set up with funding
from a Chinese tycoon has lodged a complaint against a fellow
academic and vocal Beijing critic who spoke out against his
department, according to a document reviewed by Reuters.
Bob Carr was foreign minister before becoming director of
University of Technology, Sydney's (UTS) Australia-China
Relations Institute (ACRI) in 2014. This month, Carr wrote to
UTS researcher and prominent Communist Party critic Chongyi Feng
complaining about Feng's public statements suggesting he was
barred from the department.
In his letter, Carr told Feng he had written to the
university's vice chancellor "drawing his attention to your
comments and pointing out ACRI has no record of any efforts by
you to become involved".
ACRI has been in the spotlight since the Australian
Broadcasting Corp and Fairfax Media reported this month that the
Chinese billionaire who donated A$1.8 million to found the
institute was being investigated by the Australian Security
Intelligence Organisation (ASIO) on suspicion of using political
donations in Australia to seek influence on behalf of China.
The donor, property developer Xiangmo Huang, was not
available for comment. Huang has previously denied acting
inappropriately. ASIO said it does not comment on individuals or
operational details.
The ABC/Fairfax report, strongly criticised by China's
ambassador to Australia, fuelled concerns Beijing was using its
growing influence to shift public opinion on sensitive policy
issues and to stifle criticism.
In a statement to Reuters, ACRI said Huang had no
involvement in the strategic direction of its budget, research
or other programmes.
"The Institute is bound by UTS policies and procedures
relating to academic integrity, independence and transparency."
ACRI said Carr had written to the vice chancellor to correct
the record on Feng's assertions about his attempts to engage
with the institute.
"Feng has never been in contact with ACRI with any proposal
to get involved in any capacity – to collaborate on research or
events, or to set up a meeting," ACRI said.
Feng, who now teaches communications, said he applied for a
position at ACRI when it was starting up in 2014. An email
reviewed by Reuters showed ACRI rejecting Feng for the role of
academic director.
"I don't know what they might do," Feng told Reuters at his
small UTS office, referring to university management. "I don't
want any disciplinary action. I'm in a weak position. I'm not in
my research (specialty) so I'm not that important. I'm very,
very vulnerable."
A UTS spokesman said the university didn't comment on
"internal matters, other than to reaffirm our support for an
academic community where diverse views are allowed, and indeed
encouraged, as part of a non-negotiable commitment to academic
freedom of speech".
Carr's letter to Feng showed the mounting pressure
Australian universities were under to distance themselves from
any suggestion their research was being influenced by a growing
pool of private Chinese money, said John Fitzgerald, a professor
at Swinburne University of Technology who specialises in China.
"For a university, reputation really matters," he said.
Feng published dozens of papers criticising the Communist
Party's human rights record in his earlier roles as head of
UTS's China studies for 11 years until 2006, then as deputy head
of the university's China Research Centre until it folded in
about 2014.
Earlier this year while undertaking research in China, Feng
was questioned and prevented from leaving the country for more
than a week in order to "safeguard national security", according
to Chinese officials.
Carr, who was in China at the time, has said he made
representations on Feng's behalf, helping secure his colleague's
release.
Feng told Reuters he believes he was released as a result of
pressure from the international community as a result of media
coverage, not Carr's specific intervention.
(Editing by Lincoln Feast)