MELBOURNE Jan 10 China Investment Corp
, the country's sovereign wealth fund, is among three
big funds competing for a stake in Australian dairy producer Van
Diemen's Land, a newspaper reported on Thursday.
CIC executives are due to visit Tasmania in February for
talks with Van Diemen's Land, which is looking to raise A$180
million ($189 million) to boost its milk production, The
Australian newspaper said, without naming any sources.
Three large funds have been given access to Van Diemen's
Lands books, VDL Chief Executive Michael Guerin said, without
confirming whether CIC was one of them, the newspaper reported.
Guerin said the three funds had submitted proposals offering
equity and debt and he expected to seal a deal by the middle of
this year, anticipating no opposition from Australia's Foreign
Investment Review Board.
The Wall Street Journal has previously reported that CIC is
looking to invest in a fund launched by New Zealand's Fonterra,
the world's largest dairy processor.
($1 = 0.9516 Australian dollars)
(Reporting by Sonali Paul; Editing by John Mair)