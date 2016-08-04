SYDNEY Aug 4 Australia's re-elected
conservative government has announced a U-turn on climate change
policy, reinstating climate science as the bedrock of its peak
science body just months after slashing its funding and axing
hundreds of jobs.
"It's a new government and we're laying out a direction that
climate science matters," new Science Minister Greg Hunt told
Australian radio on Thursday.
Severe cuts to the Commonwealth Science and Industrial
Research Organisation (CSIRO) climate change division were
announced in February as a result of budget cuts imposed by the
previous climate change sceptic prime minister, Tony Abbott.
Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull, who toppled Abbott in a
party-room coup in late 2015 and who has championed action
against climate change, was elected in July.
Hunt said the new policy would see 15 new climate science
jobs and research investment worth A$37 ($28.08) over 10 years.
"It's something that both the prime minister and I have
clear and strong views on and we have clearly but respectfully
made that known to CSIRO and they've embraced and endorsed the
direction and so climate science will be a bedrock function for
research of the CSIRO," he said.
Will Steffen, a climate scientist at the Australian National
University and member of the non-profit expert body Climate
Council, welcomed the changes but warned that they needed to be
viewed critically in light of the damage already done.
"I do think it's a very positive announcement because it
does show that there's been a mistake made in the initial
sacking of all the CSIRO climate scientists and the downgrading
of climate science," he told Reuters.
"But I'm not clear whether the 15 new positions that
Minister Hunt announced are in addition to reinstating all of
the earlier ones, or whether they only partially reinstate what
has already been damaged."
Minister Hunt's office did not immediately respond to
requests for comment by Reuters.
