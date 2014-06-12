June 12 Australia will achieve less than a third
of the carbon emission cuts it has pledged to make by the end of
the decade, analysis firm Reputex said, stoking doubts over the
government's climate policy.
Since taking office last September, Prime Minister Tony
Abbott's government has unravelled a number of the policies and
institutions put in place by its predecessor that sought to
drive cuts in greenhouse gas emissions.
When the Senate changes next month, the government plans to
repeal the nation's carbon tax and replace it with a A$2.55
billion ($2.39 bln) Emissions Reduction Fund that will pay big
emitters to cut their carbon levels.
Reputex, a major carbon market analysis firm in Australia,
in a report released Thursday said the fund would fall far short
of meeting a target of cutting emissions to 5 percent below 2000
levels by 2020, meaning it would also miss its international
obligations under the Kyoto Protocol.
"The proposed Emissions Reduction Fund (ERF) will be
undersupplied when it commences in July, with the government
facing a shortfall of over 300 million tonnes," Reputex said.
Environment Minister Greg Hunt was not immediately available
for comment, but responded to earlier criticism of the ERF by
saying he was confident Australia would meet the target.
In order to meet the target, Australia must cut around 420
million tonnes of carbon dioxide between now and the end of the
decade.
But even if the fund is willing to pay A$20-30 per tonne of
CO2 companies can cut, it is unlikely to stimulate reductions of
more than 120 million tonnes, according to the report.
If it sets the price around A$10 per tonne, the level the
government has indicated it would be willing to pay, emissions
are unlikely to drop by more than 30 million tonnes over the
period, Reputex said.
The majority of cuts would be made by Australia's
biggest-emitting companies, Reputex said, meaning the biggest
polluters would also receive most of the government's climate
funding.
The government plans to launch the fund in July, but has
deferred some key decisions on how it will work, such as whether
there should be a punishment for companies if their emissions
rise, until next year.
"The government has flexibility in how it will ultimately
deal with this shortfall, including the ability to set more
stringent baselines, to introduce an emissions cap or top-up its
ERF funding in subsequent years," said Hugh Grossman, managing
director at Reputex.
Prime Minister Abbott has put economic growth on top of his
agenda, and has so far rejected any environmental policies he
thinks are costly.
"We should do what we reasonably can to limit emissions and
avoid man-made climate change, but we shouldn't clobber the
economy," he said this week.
