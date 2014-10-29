(Corrects year in paragraph three to 2000 from 2005)
Oct 29 Australia's government has reached a
compromise with independent senators and a key opposition party
to secure support for a A$2.5 billion ($2.2 bln) fund to cut
greenhouse gas emissions, media reports said Wednesday.
The ruling Liberal party has secured backing from the Palmer
United Party (PUP) and independent senators Nick Xenophon and
John Madigan, with details to be released later on Wednesday,
according to the Guardian and the Australian Financial Review.
A compromise would put an end to a years-long debate on how
Australia can meet its target of cutting greenhouse gas
emissions to 5 percent below 2000 levels by 2020.
In August, the government dismantled a broad carbon pricing
scheme put in place by the previous Labor government, saying it
was too expensive.
Under the policy, known as the Direct Action Plan, the
government would set up a $2.5 bln Emissions Reduction Fund that
would pay big polluters to cut their emissions.
According to the Guardian, the government has accepted
proposals by Senator Xenophon to put in place a "safeguard
mechanism" to ensure emissions in the coal-dependant nation do
not rise under the new scheme.
Details of the safeguard mechanism will be panned out later,
but is expected to include some form of penalty for companies
that fail to meet government-set benchmarks.
But according to the reports, the government has rejected
proposals to set aside A$500 million to buy U.N.-issued carbon
offsets from abroad to ensure the target is met.
The Palmer United Party has backed the compromise because
the government has agreed to review its plan to design an
emissions trading scheme that would only enter into force when
other large emitters, such as China and the United States, have
similar policies in place, the Guardian reported.
