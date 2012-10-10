CANBERRA Oct 10 India's GVK Power and Infrastructure won government approval for its new coal terminal in Australia's Queensland state, with 60 conditions to protect the environment, Australia's environment minister said on Tuesday.

The approval allows GVK and its Australian partner, the country's richest person Gina Rinehart, to expand the existing Port of Abbot Point to accommodate its A$10 billion Alpha coal project, which was approved in August.

Environment Minister Tony Burke said the approval had been granted with 60 strict conditions to protect the Great Barrier Reef World Heritage Area and the marine area.

The Alpha project has a mine life of more than 30 years, and would produce 32 million tonnes a year. (Reporting By Maggie Lu Yueyang)