SYDNEY Feb 8 Australian rail operator Asciano
said union workers had begun a two-day strike over wage
demands that will prevent 600,000 tonnes of coal from reaching
port.
The Rail Tram and Bus Union announced plans for the
industrial action earlier this week after refusing Asciano
subsidiary Pacific National Coal's latest wage offer in New
South Wales, where the company hauls 80 percent of the coal
produced in the state.
"It needs to be understood that the 600,000 tonnes of
delivered coal lost as a result of this action cannot be
recovered in the future," Pacific National Coal director David
Irwin said in a statement.
"New South Wales coal chains operate at maximum capacity
every day of the week, meaning these losses are real," he said.
Pacific National's major customers include Xstrata
and Whitehaven Coal.
The action is scheduled to end at 0100 GMT on Feb. 10.
The Port of Newcastle in New South Wales is the world's
largest export terminal for coal.
Australia's thermal coal production is forecast to rise 10
percent in fiscal 2013 to 246 million tonnes, according to
Australia's Bureau of Resources and Energy Economics.
Pacific National expects the union action to affect up to 40
trains carrying more than 300,000 tonnes of coal a day worth
more than $25 million a day at current prices.