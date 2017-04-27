UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
MELBOURNE, April 27 Aurizon Holdings Chief Executive Andrew Harding said it will be more than a month before coal rail operations return to normal, following damage cause by Cyclone Debbie in Australia in late March.
Aurizon's four coal rail systems in the state of Queensland, which handle much of the world's seaborne coal used in steelmaking, have gradually resumed shipments on a restricted basis, with the biggest line, Goonyella, returning on Wednesday.
One of the lines, Newlands, was already operating normally, Harding told reporters. (Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources