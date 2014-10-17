By James Regan
| NEWCASTLE, Australia
NEWCASTLE, Australia Oct 17 Hundreds of
protesters on Friday joined environmental activists from a
dozen South Pacific countries attempting to halt shipping at the
world's largest coal export terminal in eastern Australia by
forming a blockade with canoes, surfboards and kayaks.
The action at the entrance to the Port of Newcastle briefly
interrupted ships heading to open waters under a police marine
escort but failed to bring any coal vessels to a halt.
Nonetheless, organisers from the 350.Org environmental group
said it underscored concerns that the burning of coal mined in
Australia was having devastating effects in the South Pacific.
Some experts say climate change will cause rising sea levels
and higher tides that will swamp lower-lying Pacific islands and
present other challenges such as coral bleaching and an increase
in storms and cyclones.
"This is important today because we are here to highlight
the effects of climate change across our islands," said George
Nacewa, a 350.Org activist from Fiji.
"We are not willing to drown because of climate change. We
are trying to change the narrative from 'we are drowning' to 'we
are not drowning, we are fighting'."
Newcastle handles more than 4,000 ship movements annually,
more than 90 percent loaded with coal from the nearby mines of
BHP Billiton,, Rio Tinto , Glencore
and others.
Calling themselves the Pacific Climate Warriors, the
demonstrators chanted Methodist hymns before boarding
traditional canoes to block shipping lanes leading from the
port. They were joined by others on surfboards and kayaks. The
flotilla was quickly flanked by police on jet skis and in motor
boats as a tanker was shepherded out to sea by three tugboats.
There were no arrests.
Milan Loeak, a 26-year-old from the Marshall Islands and
daughter of the President of the Marshall Islands Chris Loeak,
said her islands were already feeling the impacts.
"I've seen my people and my islands suffer the impacts of
climate change through droughts and floods from high tides,"
said Loeak.
Up to a third of Australia's coal sector is running at a
loss, yet collieries are flooding countries such as China and
Japan with millions of tonnes of coking coal used to make steel
and thermal coal to generate power.
Australia, which relies on coal-fired power stations for
electricity, has the world's highest carbon emissions per capita
and tens of thousands of workers are employed in collieries and
whole towns rely on mines for their livelihood.
More than half the world's steel-making coal, worth A$40
billion a year, comes from Australia.
Australia's conservative government in July repealed a tax
that had forced around 300 of the country's biggest emitters to
pay for their CO2 emissions.
Australian Prime Minister Tony Abbott, opening a new BHP
coal mine last week, declared coal was "good for humanity" and
vital to the world.
"We are a rich country and should be putting more money into
renewable energies," said Meg Leathart, an Australian attending
the protest. "Tony Abbott is pulling us back 50-100 years."
(Editing by Michael Perry)