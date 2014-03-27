SYDNEY, March 27 Mining at Australia's Ravensworth underground coal mine has been suspended due to tough market conditions across the Australian coal sector, owner Glencore Xstrata > said on Thursday.

A Glencore spokesman said continued operations were no longer financially viable due to a combination of lower prices, high production costs, a strong Australian dollar and geological constraints in future mining areas. (Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Paul Tait)