PERTH, February 2 - Glencore Xstrata
has begun loading coal at its Abbot Point terminal in
northeastern Australia after suspending operations last week due
to tropical cyclone Dylan, a company spokesman said on Sunday.
The company, which operates the port that services the Bowen
Basin coal deposit, began loading its first ship early on
Saturday and the ship has left the port, Glencore Xstrata
spokesman Francis de Rosa told Reuters.
Cyclone Dylan crossed the Queensland coast on Friday,
bringing wind gusts up to 135 kph (83 mph), heavy rain and
generating giant tides. It petered out and was downgraded to a
tropical low as it moved inland.
"It hasn't been nearly as bad as earlier weather reports
said it might be and our coal mines inland have escaped any
impact from the storm," De Rosa said.
Ports in Australia's coal-rich northeast shut early last
week as Dylan approached, suspending shipments and evacuating
staff.
Coal traders said a short interruption to shipping would
have little impact on markets, given plentiful supplies in most
markets and the slowdown in business activity in Asia because of
the Lunar New Year holiday.
Dalrymple Bay, the world's third-largest bulk-export coal
terminal, and Hay Point, through which coal mined jointly by BHP
Billiton and Mitsubishi Corp is
shipped, remain closed until they can be surveyed for damage,
Harbour Master Capt Zainol Ahmad said.
The Bowen Basin is the world's single-largest source of
metallurgical coal. Last year, Abbot Point terminal handled
handled 21 million tonnes of coal and the Dalrymple Bay terminal
moved more than 65 million tonnes, industry data showed.
In February 2011, Cyclone Yasi led to the closure of coal
terminals in Abbot Point, Hay Point and Dalrymple Bay for almost
a week, leading to a surge in coal prices.
Hard coking contract prices at the time increased to $330 a
tonne, from $225, while thermal coal spot prices cleared $120
tonne for the first time in more than a year.