(Adds Adani comment on legal challenge)
By Matt Siegel
SYDNEY Jan 15 An Australian environmental group
launched a legal challenge against Adani Enterprises'
$7 billion Carmichael coal mine project in the Galilee Basin,
renewing the focus on a key issue in a rancorous election
campaign in Queensland state.
Conservative state Premier Campbell Newman has put
development of the Galilee Basin at the heart of his bid for
re-election, in a campaign that is being seen as a guide to the
fortunes of Prime Minister Tony Abbott's federal government.
The court fight is the latest in a string of challenges to a
project that the national and state governments want to go
ahead, but which is opposed by green groups and tourist
operators concerned about climate change and potential harm from
shipping through the Great Barrier Reef.
Infrastructure conglomerate Adani, whose founder has close
ties to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, last year signed a
memorandum of understanding for a loan of up to $1 billion from
the State Bank of India for the mine, rail and port
project, which it aims to build by end-2017.
The Mackay Conservation Group (MCG) is calling for the
mine's approval to be rendered invalid on the grounds that
Environment Minister Greg Hunt failed to take into account the
impact of carbon emissions from burning coal produced by the
mine. All of the coal produced is expected to be exported to
India and South Korea.
Adani said in a statement the move was not about the merits
of the approval process, which led in a string of environmental
conditions being imposed on the project, but was "a highly
politicised action" aimed at ending the state's coal industry.
Newman called the snap poll this month amid fears his
party's grip at the local level is being eroded by Abbott's
toxic poll numbers after a first year in office hobbled by
missteps and a souring economy.
He has promised to take a minority stake in the railway line
needed to bring the coal to port, as well as to develop an
onshore disposal site for dredge spoil in a bid to bring in
jobs.
The state's opposition Labor Party has said it would not
subsidise the project's rail line, and has challenged claims
about the amount of revenue the mine would generate for the
state.
Analysts and project finance experts believe Adani may have
underestimated the challenge of raising funds for the project.
Much bigger coal rivals, such as BHP Billiton, have
shelved coal developments at a time when a third of Australia's
coal output is making losses.
(Additional reporting by Sonali Paul in Melbourne; Editing by
Richard Pullin)