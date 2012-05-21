* New plan for coal port backs two additional terminals
PERTH, May 21 Australia's coal producing state
of Queensland has scaled back plans for a multi-billion dollar
expansion of Abbot Point coal port because the initial proposal
was "unrealistic and undeliverable," the state's deputy premier
announced Monday.
Under a new proposal, construction of a second and third
termainal would proceed, but plans to expand to a total of nine
te rminals would be abandoned. The revision follows the election
in March of a new conservative state government in Queensland,
home to the coal producing Bowen Basin.
"The significant scale, complexity and potential impacts of
the proposed infrastructure are extensive and it would be many
years before the whole of the planned additional capacity would
realistically be warranted," Queensland Deputy Premier Jeff
Seeney said in a statement.
"The proposals outlined by the (previous Labor) government
were unrealistic and undeliverable. They were never going to
come to reality."
The port now has an annual capacity of 50 million tonnes
and industry officials say the proposed limited expansion is
more in line with needs and with plans to reduce capital
expenditure.
"Our focus on (terminal 2 and terminal 3) is a more
practical and efficient approach to expansion of infrastructure
at Abbot Point," Seeney said.
The port is managed by North Queensland Bulk Ports
Corporation, which is owned by the state government. The current
terminal is operated by a subsidiary of India's Adani,
which is exploring an expansion of the existing unit to 85
million tonnes from 50 million tonnes.
The second and third terminals will be developed by BHP
Billiton and Hancock Prospecting and will likely have a
capacity of around 30 million tonnes each per year.
The plan calls for the possibility to expand that to around
60 million tonnes per year, bringing the facility's total
potential annual capacity to 205 million tonnes, according to
the deputy premier's office.
The coal industry backed the revised plan.
"Peabody feels good about its capacity to meet the
expansions we have under way and we will continue to evaluate
what are a number of options for the longer term," said Vic
Svec, senior vice president with Peabody Energy.
Peabody was part of the North Queensland Coal Terminal
consortium, one of the six parties looking to invest in the
T4-T9 expansion. Another participant, Rio Tinto, has dropped out
of the project.
A source close to another participant said the decision
"gives more certainty."
