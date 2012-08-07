(Repeats to correct formatting, no change to text)
MELBOURNE Aug 7 Cochlear Ltd, the
world's biggest maker of hearing implants, said on Tuesday its
full-year profit slipped 12 percent, just below analysts'
forecasts, with sales hurt by the recall of its top-selling
implant.
Cochlear said its full-year net profit before one-off items
fell to A$158.1 million ($167.31 million) from A$180.1 million a
year ago. That compared with analysts' forecasts of A$162
million, according to Thomson Reuters data.
Cochlear said it did not add to the total charge for the
recall of the Nucleus 5 implant, after making a provision in the
first half of A$138.8 million.
Net profit fell to A$56.8 million after the recall costs,
which totalled A$101.3 million after taxes.
In a separate letter to clinics released on Tuesday,
Cochlear said the overall failure rate of Nucleus 5 implants was
4.2 percent, although newly reported failures each month were
falling.
The company's shares lost more than a quarter of their value
when Cochlear voluntarily recalled the entire range of
unimplanted Nucleus 5 implants last September, after an increase
in the failure rate. The shares have risen 4.4 percent this
year.
($1 = 0.9450 Australian dollars)
(Reporting by Victoria Thieberger; Editing by Matt Driskill)