SYDNEY Aug 6 Australia's Cochlear Ltd
reported a 16 percent fall in its full-year profit on Tuesday,
in line with expectations, as the world's biggest maker of
hearing implants was hurt by a drop in foreign exchange-related
profits.
Cochlear said its net profit after tax for the year ending
in June fell to A$132.6 million ($118 million) from A$158.1
million a year ago. That was just below analysts' forecasts of
A$133.6 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S data.
The Australia-based company warned in June that its
full-year net profit would fall as much as 18 percent to between
$A$130 million and A$135 million, also noting weaker sales in
the second half and slower market growth in the United States
ahead of a new product release.
The company said it has received the approval for sale of
its latest Nucleaus 6 implant in Europe and the product's
roll-out was underway.
The company's shares slipped 1.1 percent to A$58.5 by 0017
GMT, compared to a flat market. The stock has lost 25 percent
this year.
($1 = 1.1229 Australian dollars)
