* Trader Noble Group backs Cockatoo
* Coking coal prices have bottomed, Cockatoo CEO says
* Cockatoo sees appetite from Chinese for coal assets
(Adds Cockatoo CEO comments)
MELBOURNE, Oct 18 Cockatoo Coal Ltd has
managed to line up funds from three Asian firms for a A$286
million ($275.49 million) coal mine expansion in Australia in a
sign of confidence in long-term demand for coal used in steel
mills.
At a time when almost no one is investing in mines due to a
slump in coal prices, Noble Group Ltd has agreed to
take a 21 percent stake in Cockatoo and South Korea's SK
Networks Co Ltd's and Indonesian coal miner Harum
Energy Tbk PT have agreed to increase their stakes.
"I believe we've seen the bottom of the market. We've seen
improvement in the prices for coal over the last few months.
We're starting to see interest from buyers in this space,"
Cockatoo Managing Director Andrew Lawson told Reuters.
Spot prices for coking coal used in steel mills have dropped
from a high this year of around $170 a tonne to around $150 a
tonne, but have recovered from a low of $130 in July.
Cockatoo's Baralaba mine in Queensland, minority owned by
Japan's JFE Shoji Trade Corp, produces a coal called
ultra-low volatile pulverized coal injection (ULV-PCI) used in
steel mills. Only about 40 million tonnes a year of ULV-PCI coal
are produced globally.
"Of all the different sectors of coal, that's the area with
the best growth dynamics at the moment," Lawson said.
He said the product was coveted by steel mills in Japan and
South Korea as it would help reduce their raw materials costs
and help them compete more effectively against Chinese and
Indian steel mills. Lawson said Chinese operators were also
looking for coal assets.
Together Noble, SK Networks and Harum have committed to buy
at least A$113 million in new shares as part of a A$153 million
equity raising, Cockatoo said on Friday.
The money raised will be used to repay a loan to Korea
Exchange Bank and help fund the expansion of its Baralaba mine
in the Bowen Basin, Australia's biggest source of coking coal.
Cockatoo expects to start producing from the expansion in
mid-2014, and aims to reach full capacity of 3.5 million tonnes
a year in late 2016 up from about 750,000 tonnes now.
Australia and New Zealand Banking Group has fully
underwritten a A$255 million project finance facility for the
expansion.
Noble opted to back Cockatoo and agreed at the same time to
sell its 51.2 percent stake in coal explorer Blackwood Corp Ltd
, selling into a scrip offer from Cockatoo worth A$21.8
million for Blackwood.
"It was important to Noble not to have competition for their
affections from two different parties in the same area. They
wanted to have one horse in the race, essentially," Lawson said.
Blackwood shares jumped 16 percent to A$0.087 after the
offer was announced.
SK Networks' stake in Cockatoo will increase to 25.8 percent
following the placement, while Harum's stake will increase to 12
percent.
($1 = 1.0382 Australian dollars)
(Reporting by Sonali Paul; Editing by Michael Perry)