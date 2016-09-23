By James Regan
| SYDNEY, Sept 23
SYDNEY, Sept 23 Metallurgical coal prices were
headed for the first decline in almost two months as demand from
Asian steel mills outside of China has declined though Chinese
demand - the foundation for the commodity's rise - remains
intact, sources said on Friday.
Two cargoes of high-quality met coal sold for $190-195 per
tonne FOB Australia on Thursday against spot prices of around
$206 a tonne, according to two sources with knowledge of the
transactions who did not want to be named, marking the first
daily and weekly drop since early August.
The last time coal prices breached $200 a tonne was 2012,
when flooding cut off a third of the world's supply from
Australia's Bowen Basin collieries. In January, the spot price
stood at about $75 per tonne.
"At these levels, the price looks toppy," said ANZ
commodities strategist Daniel Hynes. "It will be difficult to
maintain prices over $200 over the next two months, but the
likelihood of falling back to much weaker levels is low."
Hynes noted that key mines in Shanxi province, accounting
for 35 percent of total coking coal production in China, were
struggling to move coal to the steelmaking provinces of Hebei
and Shandong due to recent flooding.
At the same time, in Australia, the world's top exporter of
metallurgical coal, heavy rains since July continue to crimp
supply, according to traders.
Also, a strike at the Anglo American - owned German
Creek mine, now in its fifth week, was further reducing supply
to seaborne markets.
An Anglo American spokeswoman said the
6-million-tonnes-per-year colliery was operating at reduced
production levels since mid-August and that the company was
attempting to reach a settlement with the Construction Forestry
Mining and Energy Union.
Shaw and Partners analyst Peter O'Connor said demand for
imported metallurgical coal remains high in China owing to the
constraints on domestic supply, although demand from steel mills
outside China had slowed, adding to downward price pressure.
The supply uncertainties were dragging out fourth-quarter
2016 benchmark contract price negotiations, with proposals
ranging from sub-$150 to $180 a tonne, he said.
"We would not be surprised to see a protracted settlement
given the huge spread between the third quarter benchmark price
of $92.50 a tonne and current spot prices of $200 a tonne," he
said.
(Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)