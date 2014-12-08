SYDNEY Dec 9 Australia raised its 2014/15 beef export forecast as dry weather in key producing regions drives near record slaughter rates, the world's third largest exporter said on Tuesday.

Australian beef exports during the current 2014/15 season were pegged at 1.18 million tonnes, up from the previous estimate of 1.13 million tonnes in September, the Australian Bureau of Agriculture, Resource Economics and Rural Sciences (ABARES) said.

Australian wheat exports were pegged at 16.993 million tonnes, ABARES said, down from its September forecast of 18.102 million tonnes.

Australian sugar production during the 2014/15 season was estimated at 4.6 million tonnes, unchanged from the September estimate, ABARES said.

Australian milk production was seen at 9.375 million litres, ABARES said, up from i6ts September estimate of 9.29 million litres. (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Richard Pullin)