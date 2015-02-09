SYDNEY Feb 10 Australia raised its forecast for wheat production in the just harvested 2014/15 season on Tuesday as timely rains in key growing regions aided yields in the world's fourth largest exporter.

Wheat production during the 2014/15 season totalled 23.61 million tonnes, the Australian Bureau of Agricultural and Resource Economics and Sciences (ABARES) said, up from its December estimate of 23.22 million tonnes.

Canola production was pegged at 3.413 million tonnes, up from its previous estimate of 3.32 million tonnes in December.

Cotton production was unchanged at 470,000 tonnes, unchanged from September forecast.