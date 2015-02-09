SYDNEY Feb 10 Australia raised its forecast for
wheat production in the just harvested 2014/15 season on Tuesday
as timely rains in key growing regions aided yields in the
world's fourth largest exporter.
Wheat production during the 2014/15 season totalled 23.61
million tonnes, the Australian Bureau of Agricultural and
Resource Economics and Sciences (ABARES) said, up from its
December estimate of 23.22 million tonnes.
Canola production was pegged at 3.413 million tonnes, up
from its previous estimate of 3.32 million tonnes in December.
Cotton production was unchanged at 470,000 tonnes, unchanged
from September forecast.
