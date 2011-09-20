(Removes reference to million in fifth paragraph)
* Sees 2011/12 iron ore output at 470.2 mln tonnes
* Sees 2011/12 coking coal output at 161 mln tonnes
* Sees Dec qtr coking coal prices at $285 per tonne, 2012 to
average $246
* Thermal coal output seen at 219.2 mln tonnes in 2011/12
SYDNEY, Sept 20 Australia cut its forecast for
coking coal production in fiscal 2012 as recovery from natural
disasters takes longer than expected but lifted its projection
for iron ore production a touch.
The world's top coking coal and iron ore exporter lowered
its forecast for the production of metallurgical coal, a key
steelmaking material, by 6 percent to 161 million tonnes from
its June forecast and cut its export forecast by 5 percent to
156 million tonnes.
But output of iron ore, another key steelmaking ingredient,
is seen at 470 million tonnes, 0.7 percent above earlier
forecasts, the Bureau of Resources and Energy Economics said in
a quarterly report on Tuesday.
The cut in coking coal forecasts is unlikely to cause major
market ripples after the central bank repeatedly warned the
sector was recovering from early-2011 floods and cyclones slower
than previously estimated.
Output of gold, the nation's third-biggest export earner
after iron ore and coal, remained unchanged at 277 tonnes.
The natural disasters contributed to the biggest slump in
Australia's GDP for 20 years in the first quarter and lowered
coal production by about 25 million tonnes.
Recovery was seen by the second half of 2011 but the central
bank now estimates full production would not resume until early
2012, also restraining Australia's growth.
Still, export revenue from iron ore and coal jumped 42
percent to A$101 billion ($103 billion) in the year to June 30
as coking coal prices shot up to a record $330 per tonne in the
second quarter in response to production outages.
"The high-quality metallurgical coal contract prices for the
December quarter 2011 are expected to settle at around $285 a
tonne, below the September quarter price of $315 a tonne...
(and) in 2012, hard coking coal prices are assumed to average
$246 a tonne ," the government agency said.
"The decline in price reflects slower import growth from key
Asian importers combined with increased exports from Australia
as production and exports recover from floods in early 2011," it
added.
However, weather related risks are once again increasing
after the weather bureau said the La Nina weather phenomenon,
the chief cause of the floods, may develop again, albeit in a
weaker form than last time.
Any weather-related disruption could impact global prices as
Australia accounts for about 40 percent of global iron ore trade
and around 60 percent of metallurgical coal exports with China
and India ready to soak up virtually whatever the country can
produce.
Indeed, Chinese iron ore imports in August jumped 33 percent
from a year earlier and coking coal imports in July rose 29
percent as the country's steel industry roars ahead, despite
economic weakness in Europe and the United States.
With Australia supplying around 40 percent of China's iron
ore and a fifth of its coking coal, it generated a massive A$24
billion trade surplus with its biggest trading partner in fiscal
2011.
And the future for Australia's mining sector appears bright.
The country is enjoying a once in a 150-year mining boom and a
record A$430 billion in resources investment is either underway
or on the drawing board as the country supplies Asia's rapidly
industrialising economies with raw materials.
In fact, the resource sector is expanding so fast policy
makers have expressed concern that capacity constraints will
prevent all investment plans from being realised and some
projects could get cancelled or delayed.
(Reporting by Balazs Koranyi; Editing by Ed Davies)