By Balazs Koranyi

SYDNEY, Sept 20 Australia lifted its projections for iron ore output and exports on Tuesday, defying concerns over the global economy as Asian demand roars along, though it cut its forecast for coal output on a slow recovery from natural disasters.

Exports of iron ore, a key steelmaking ingredient, are seen at 449 million tonnes -- 40 percent of global trade -- in fiscal 2012, a 3 percent increase from an earlier projection and a 10 percent rise on the previous year, as Japanese and Chinese steel output expands rapidly.

Revenue from iron ore exports is seen rising even faster, by 26 percent to A$68 billion ($69 billion), as prices are declining only slowly from their highs hit in early 2011, the Bureau of Resources and Energy Economics said in a quarterly report on Tuesday.

"Chinese steel consumption is rising and exports from countries like India are reducing because they're using a lot more internally. So the pricing environment looks relatively positive going forward," said James Wilson, analyst at RBS Morgans.

Spot iron ore prices .IO62-CNI=SI are currently at $177.50 a tonne, not far record levels above $190 touched in mid-February, as booming Chinese demand helped shield prices of the raw material from uncertainty facing the developed world.

Rio Tinto , the world's No. 2 iron ore miner, said earlier this month that the world needs at least 100 million tonnes of additional iron ore supply each year for the next eight years to meet demand growth projections in steelmaking.

Chinese iron ore imports in August jumped 33 percent from a year earlier, despite economic weakness in Europe and the United States. China's average daily steel output stood at above 1.9 million tonnes this year, compared with an average 1.7 million tonnes last year.

COAL FORECAST CUT

But Australia's outlook for coking coal, another key steelmaking ingredient, is more subdued as the sector may need until early calendar 2012 to fully recover from floods.

Coking coal exports are seen at 156 million tonnes -- 55 percent of global trade -- in fiscal 2012, a 5 percent dip from an earlier forecast but up 11 percent on the previous year's exports.

Still, the cut in coking coal forecasts is unlikely to cause major market ripples as the central bank repeatedly warned the sector was recovering from floods and cyclones slower than previously estimated.

"I don't think that the announcement of a cut ... will have an impact on prices. I think people in the industry have already taken that into their thinking," said Andrew Harrington, analyst at Patterson Securities.

"We're in a period of heavy disruption that has to do with rain and flooding, in 2009 and now 2011, and potentially we need to be prepared for another period of disruption at the start of 2012."

The weather bureau said the La Nina weather phenomenon, the chief cause of the floods, may develop again later this year, albeit in a weaker form than last time.

EXPORT REVENUE SOARS

Despite the weather disruptions, Australia's export revenue from iron ore and coal jumped 42 percent to A$101 billion ($103 billion) in the year to June 30 and could approach A$125 billion in 2012 as both output and prices rise.

Although coking coal prices should come off highs as the sector returns to full production, La Nina, Chinese restocking and a threat of strikes at BHP Billiton-Mitsubishi Alliance, the world's top coking coal producer, could boost prices once again, UBS analyst Tom Price said.

"The market looks like it's swinging back in favour of the producers. It's been weakening the last few weeks, but I think that will start reversing probably in mid-to-late October," Price said.

Despite risks, the government said the mining sector's future is bright.

Australia is enjoying a once in a 150-year mining boom and a record A$430 billion in resources investment is either underway or on the drawing board as the country supplies Asia's rapidly industrialising economies with raw materials.

In fact, the resource sector is expanding so fast policy makers have expressed concern that capacity constraints will prevent all investment plans from being realised and some projects could get cancelled or delayed. (Additional reporting by Rebekah Kebede in PERTH and Manolo Serapio in SINGAPORE; Editing by Ed Davies and Himani Sarkar)