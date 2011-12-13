SYDNEY, Dec 13 Following are the latest forecasts for production and exports of key Australian mineral resources released by the Bureau of Resources and Energy Economics on Tuesday.

All figures are in millions of tonnes, except gold:

New Old *

fcast fcast

2011/12 2011/12 Iron Ore: production 489.2 470.2

export 460 449 Refined copper: production 0.489 0.503

export 0.381 0.387 Coking coal: export 150 156 Thermal coal: export 163 154.8 Copper mined 1.053 1.066 Nickel mined 0.221 0.221 Nickel refined 0.130 0.131 Aluminium 1.979 1.993 Bauxite 69.4 68.2 Alumina 20.361 20.705 Zinc mined 1.584 1.581 Gold (tonnes) 273.5 276.9

* Previous forecasts were released on Sept 20