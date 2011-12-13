SYDNEY, Dec 13 Following are the latest
forecasts for production and exports of key Australian mineral
resources released by the Bureau of Resources and Energy
Economics on Tuesday.
All figures are in millions of tonnes, except gold:
New Old *
fcast fcast
2011/12 2011/12
Iron Ore: production 489.2 470.2
export 460 449
Refined copper: production 0.489 0.503
export 0.381 0.387
Coking coal: export 150 156
Thermal coal: export 163 154.8
Copper mined 1.053 1.066
Nickel mined 0.221 0.221
Nickel refined 0.130 0.131
Aluminium 1.979 1.993
Bauxite 69.4 68.2
Alumina 20.361 20.705
Zinc mined 1.584 1.581
Gold (tonnes) 273.5 276.9
* Previous forecasts were released on Sept 20