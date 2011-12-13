* Australia revises up iron ore, thermal coal exports

* Sees top producers betting on China remaining big buyer

* Drops its export outlook for coking coal by 6 million tonnes

* Capacity, infrastructure gains help drive up exports (Recasts, adds more details on iron ore)

By James Regan

SYDNEY, Dec 13 Australia has lifted its forecast for iron ore exports by 2.4 percent to a record 460 million tonnes in 2011/12 as producers dig more mines to feed a growing hunger in China for imported ore to make steel.

Iron ore prices have weakened this quarter as questions persist over China's future growth prospects, but that has done little to deter mega-producers such as Rio Tinto and BHP Billiton from earmarking billions of dollars to expand in Australia's western iron range.

A forecast for metallurgical coal was revised down, however, with the Bureau of Resources and Energy Economics (BREE) now predicting exports will drop to 150 million tonnes, versus 156 million in its forecast on Sept. 20, after a series of floods and strikes hobbled output.

Australia is the world's biggest supplier of iron ore and metallurgical coal, also known as coking coal and used in smelting, with Asian steel mills, particularly in China, the key buyers of both commodities.

Australia, with a low population and an abundance of mineral wealth, is also a major exporter of thermal coal for power generation along with copper, nickel and gold.

Exports of thermal coal are forecast to total 163 million tonnes in 2011/12, a modest upward revision from 155 million tonnes previously.

"The increase in iron ore and thermal coal export volumes reflects recent expansions to mine and infrastructure capacity," said BREE executive director and chief economist Quentin Grafton.

ONCE-IN-A-CENTURY MINING BOOM

Australia's A$1.3 trillion ($1.3 trillion) economy is enjoying a once-in-a-century mining boom powered by Asian demand and has been largely resilient to the last two financial crises in Europe and the United States.

Economists and political leaders no longer complain their country is regarded as little more than a quarry supplying the emerging industrial powerhouses of Asia with raw materials.

"Despite the uncertainty surrounding the outlook for some European economies, Australia's export volumes for most commodities have remained strong in the second half of 2011, while prices for many commodities have remained at historically high levels," said Grafton.

Non-farm commodity export earnings are forecast to climb to a record A$206 billion in 2011/12, according to BREE's latest quarterly commodities outlook. That's down from its Sept. 20 forecast of A$215 billion but still 15 percent higher year-on-year.

Mining companies have voiced warnings over slowing growth rates in China but maintain that demand for industrial materials will remain high, warranting multi-billion dollar mine expansions.

China's industrial output growth hit its slowest pace in more than two years in November as economic conditions deteriorated, raising expectations Beijing will ease monetary policy again to spur activity.

The latest Reuters poll showed that economists expect China's economy to grow by 8.6 percent in 2012.

NEAR PAR WITH VALE

Rio Tinto, the world's second-biggest iron ore producer, late last month raised its iron ore expansion target by 20 million tonnes to 353 million tonnes a year by the first half of 2015, from around 240 million tonnes a year now.

There is also an option to increase annual capacity further to 453 million tonnes.

That would place Rio on near-par with top producer Vale of Brazil, which aims to boost yearly iron ore output to 469 million tonnes by 2015 from 308 million in 2010.

In comparison, BHP Billiton is earmarking a rise to 220 million tonnes a year from around 155 million now.

Australia's third-biggest iron ore producer, Fortescue Metals Group, has a near-term target of boosting output to 90 million tonnes a year from about 55 million.

Mining companies are counting on a better year for coal after collieries suffered heavy flooding in the previous financial year, dramatically curbing output.

In 2012, iron ore contract prices for 62 per cent iron content shipped from Australia are forecast by BREE to average around $139 a tonne, 9 per cent lower than its estimate for 2011.

That may have less of an impact on Australia's producers.

In some instances, buyers of lower-grade ore mined in China are switching to imports of richer Australia ore at comparable prices.

Contract prices for high-quality hard coking coal are forecast by BREE to average $226 a tonne, a 22 percent decrease from 2011.

The decreases reflect an increase in supply of both of these commodities on the seaborne-traded market.

Rising demand for higher quality, lower impurity metallurgical coal than China can mine at home was increasing its dependence on imported metallurgical coal from Australia and elsewhere, according to BREE. (Editing by Ed Davies, Sugita Katyal and Alex Richardson)