June 27 Following are the latest forecasts for
exports of key Australian mineral resources released by the
Bureau of Resources and Energy Economics on Wednesday.
For story
All figures are in millions of tonnes, except gold:
Revised New
fcast fcast
EXPORTS 2011/12 2012/13
Iron Ore: 463 510
Refined copper: 0.386 0.365
Copper mined 1.832 2.227
Coking coal: 142 161
Thermal coal: 159 179
Nickel mined/refined 0.240 0.258
Aluminium 1.713 1.563
Bauxite 9.977 8.894
Alumina 16.942 19.416
Zinc mined 2.373 2.363
Gold (tonnes) 331 361
(Compiled by Ed Davies)