RPT-COLUMN-China's nickel imports mirror shifts in supply chain: Andy Home
LONDON, Feb 24 Is the Philippines' draconian mining clampdown already affecting the flow of nickel ore to China's nickel pig iron (NPI) producers?
SYDNEY, Sept 3 The Reserve Bank of Australia's (RBA) index of commodity prices fell 3 percent in August, from July, when measured in special drawing rights (SDR) terms.
The drop followed a revised 0.9 percent increase in July. The largest contributors to the fall in August were declines in the prices of iron ore and coking coal. The prices of rural commodities and base metals also declined, while prices for oil and gold rose in the month.
In Australian dollar terms, the index fell 4.3 percent in August, to be down 18.5 percent on the year.
The index was down 13.7 percent in SDR terms compared to August last year. Much of this fall has been due to declines in the prices of coking coal and iron ore. Despite the drop, the index is still more than three times higher than where it was in the early 2000's. (Reporting by Wayne Cole)
LONDON, Feb 24 Is the Philippines' draconian mining clampdown already affecting the flow of nickel ore to China's nickel pig iron (NPI) producers?
SYDNEY, Feb 26 Australia and Indonesia said on Sunday that full military ties between the two countries had been restored, after Indonesia’s military suspended cooperation in January because of "insulting" teaching material found at an Australian base.
SYDNEY, Feb 26 Australia and Indonesia said on Sunday that full military ties between the two countries had been restored, after Indonesia’s military suspended cooperation in January because of "insulting" teaching material found at an Australian base.