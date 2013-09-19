By Jackie Range
| SYDNEY, Sept 19
SYDNEY, Sept 19 Australia's Billabong
International Ltd accepted a sweetened refinancing
proposal from U.S. hedge 'funds Oaktree Capital Management
and Centerbridge Partners, and appointed an industry
veteran as its new chief executive.
The moves could help the surfwear company turn around its
performance, which has been hit by slumping sales of its key
brands and a costly expansion strategy since it knocked back a
A$850 million ($794.71 million) private equity bid last year.
Oaktree and Centerbridge have been vying with U.S. private
equity firm Altamont Capital Partners to refinance the business,
with Billabong previously accepting a proposal from Altamont.
Neil Fiske, the company's new chief executive sourced by
Centerbridge and Oaktree, was previously a senior adviser on
retail at Canadian private equity firm Onex Corp, and
chief executive of outdoors clothing and accessories brand Eddie
Bauer.
Centerbridge and Oaktree offered a raft of sweeteners to the
Billabong board to get the deal over the line, including
reducing the price Billabong's shareholders will be offered
shares in a rights issue to A$0.28 a share from A$0.30.
Billabong's shares rose 7.8 percent to A$0.49 after the
announcement, compared with the benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index
which was up 1.2 percent.