UPDATE 1-Toshiba shares slide as crisis deepens, fate of Westinghouse unclear
* Toshiba pushes Westinghouse sale but no clarity on Chapter 11
* Toshiba pushes Westinghouse sale but no clarity on Chapter 11
WASHINGTON, March 14 President Donald Trump plans to nominate J. Christopher Giancarlo to lead the Commodity Futures Trading Commission, the regulator tasked with policing the massive over-the-counter derivatives market, the White House said on Tuesday.
BEIJING, March 5 China will cut steel capacity by 50 million tonnes and coal output by more than 150 million tonnes this year, its top economic planner said on Sunday as the world's No. 2 economy deepens efforts to tackle pollution and curb excess supply.