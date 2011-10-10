(Adds details)
Oct 10 Australia's competition watchdog said on
Monday it would pay close attention to the market power of top
supermarkets Woolworths and Coles , which hold
a duopoly.
The Australian Competition and Consumer Commission's new
chairman, Rod Sims, said many suppliers felt they had no ability
to negotiate with the powerful supermarket chains.
"The two major supermarkets have significant market power,
with many smaller suppliers feeling they lack a real ability to
negotiate supply arrangements. The ACCC can and will watch
closely to ensure any such dealings do not involve
unconscionable conduct by the supermarkets," Sims told a
business lunch.
Many local and international food suppliers, including Kraft
Foods and Goodman Fielder , have said they have
little ability to negotiate as the two supermarket chains
dominate the industry and have also increased their share of
home-label goods.
Sims said the supermarkets would need close scrutiny to
ensure they did not misuse market power by selling both branded
and private-label products.
In 2008, the consumer watchdog held an inquiry into the
supermarket industry and concluded it was "workably
competitive".
Sims said the ACCC would also watch dominant telecoms firm
Telstra during the rollout phase of the new high-speed
broadband network, when rivals will still depend on Telstra's
copper network.
(Reporting by Victoria Thieberger; Editing by Mark Bendeich)