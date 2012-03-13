SYDNEY, March 14 A measure of Australian consumer confidence fell sharply in March as households fretted about the outlook for employment and family finances, a survey showed on Wednesday.

The survey of 1,200 people by Westpac Bank and the Melbourne Institute showed its index of consumer sentiment fell 5.0 percent in March to 96.1, showing pessimists outnumbering optimists.

The drop more than reversed a bounce in February and left the index down 7.7 percent on March last year.

"Our supplementary questions indicate that respondents are particularly concerned about economic conditions and employment," said Westpac chief economist Bill Evans.

The survey was conducted in a week that had disappointing data on economic growth and employment which generated plenty of gloomy media coverage.

It also followed the Reserve Bank of Australia's (RBA) decision to leave interest rates steady at 4.25 percent after its March policy meeting.

"We assess that the case has already been made for lower rates in Australia but expect that, at this stage, the RBA Board is not convinced," argued Evans.

"More time will be required before we see another rate cut. Our best expectation is in May or June."

The survey found "Economic conditions" was the top news recalled in the March quarter. News about the "Australian dollar" was considered the most favourable, while news about "Employment" was the most unfavourable.

All components of the overall index fell in March, reversing gains made the previous month.

The index measuring expectations for economic conditions over the next 12 months fell 2.5 percent in March while the measure for conditions over the next five years dropped 6.1 percent.

The index for family finances compared to a year ago shed 8.6 percent, while that for finances over the next 12 months declined by 4.5 percent.

A question on whether it was a good or bad time to buy a major household item saw a fall of 3.8 percent. A quarterly question about the timing for buying a house showed a drop of 2.1 percent, though the response on cars rose by 2.3 percent.

Surveys of consumers do not have a particularly good track record of predicting actual consumption. Government data on gross domestic product (GDP) showed household spending ran surprisingly strongly for much of 2011 even as the Westpac survey pointed to weakness in sentiment. (Reporting by Wayne Cole; Editing by Richard Pullin)