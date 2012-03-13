SYDNEY, March 14 A measure of Australian
consumer confidence fell sharply in March as households fretted
about the outlook for employment and family finances, a survey
showed on Wednesday.
The survey of 1,200 people by Westpac Bank and the
Melbourne Institute showed its index of consumer sentiment fell
5.0 percent in March to 96.1, showing pessimists outnumbering
optimists.
The drop more than reversed a bounce in February and left
the index down 7.7 percent on March last year.
"Our supplementary questions indicate that respondents are
particularly concerned about economic conditions and
employment," said Westpac chief economist Bill Evans.
The survey was conducted in a week that had disappointing
data on economic growth and employment which generated plenty of
gloomy media coverage.
It also followed the Reserve Bank of Australia's (RBA)
decision to leave interest rates steady at 4.25 percent after
its March policy meeting.
"We assess that the case has already been made for lower
rates in Australia but expect that, at this stage, the RBA Board
is not convinced," argued Evans.
"More time will be required before we see another rate cut.
Our best expectation is in May or June."
The survey found "Economic conditions" was the top news
recalled in the March quarter. News about the "Australian
dollar" was considered the most favourable, while news about
"Employment" was the most unfavourable.
All components of the overall index fell in March, reversing
gains made the previous month.
The index measuring expectations for economic conditions
over the next 12 months fell 2.5 percent in March while the
measure for conditions over the next five years dropped 6.1
percent.
The index for family finances compared to a year ago shed
8.6 percent, while that for finances over the next 12 months
declined by 4.5 percent.
A question on whether it was a good or bad time to buy a
major household item saw a fall of 3.8 percent. A quarterly
question about the timing for buying a house showed a drop of
2.1 percent, though the response on cars rose by 2.3 percent.
Surveys of consumers do not have a particularly good track
record of predicting actual consumption. Government data on
gross domestic product (GDP) showed household spending ran
surprisingly strongly for much of 2011 even as the Westpac
survey pointed to weakness in sentiment.
(Reporting by Wayne Cole; Editing by Richard Pullin)