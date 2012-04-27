CANBERRA, April 27 Australian telecommunications company Telstra Corp won a Federal Court appeal against rival Optus over online broadcasting of the country's top football codes, overturning a landmark ruling that sports bodies said had threatened to strip them of revenue.

The court ruled that Optus, a unit of Singapore Telecommunications, had infringed the copyright of the Australian Football League (AFL) and the National Rugby League (NRL) by allowing users to record matches and replay them via the internet to computers or smartphones as little as two minutes later than the live TV broadcast.

The country's dominant telecommunications company Telstra Corp, which owns the exclusive Internet rights for the two codes' games, said the decision gave assurance to content vendors and sports organisations.

"What it means is the certainty for the content providers, the sporting bodies in their income," a Telstra spokesman said after the ruling. "And that's important for fans, for players and for Australian sport in general."

Telstra has a A$153 million ($159 million) contract with the AFL for internet broadcast rights to football games, and is negotiating the next round of broadcast rights with the NRL.

AFL chief executive Andrew Demetriou also welcomed the decision, saying it was "a great win".

The two football codes and Telstra lost a case in February with the court ruling it was Internet users, not Optus, who made the recording. Recording football broadcasts using Optus's subscription service TV Now was similar to using one's own recording device, which was exempted from copyright laws, the court found in February.

But a full bench of Australia's Federal Court on Friday overturned the earlier decision and said that Optus, by providing TV Now system for subscribers to record games and play them back later, was jointly responsible for the act of copying.

An Optus spokeswoman said the company was disappointed by the decision and would look into possible options, declining to comment further.

($1 = 0.9642 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Maggie Lu Yueyang; Editing by Lincoln Feast and Eric Meijer)