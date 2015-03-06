MELBOURNE, March 6 An Australian senator called
for an inquiry into suspected foreign bribery at top companies
including miner BHP Billiton and contractor
Leighton Holdings, saying the country needs tighter
enforcement against corruption.
The Australian Federal Police is already investigating
Leighton and BHP, which is also in talks with U.S. authorities,
on the allegations. The call by Labor Senator Sam Dastyari
reflects his frustration with the lack of any enforcement action
in the matter by the Australian police.
"This is not simply a witch-hunt or a look at Leighton
Holdings. This will be a broader look at the larger issue of
foreign corrupt practices and the failure of Australian law, and
it will ask what can be done and how can we improve," Dastyari
said in the Senate late on Thursday.
He said while Leighton provided a strong example of corrupt
practices, it was not alone.
"There are other companies and other issues, particularly
the conduct of BHP," he said.
BHP and Leighton declined to comment on Dastyari's call for
an inquiry. Neither has predicted what the outcomes of the
investigation by the Australian police might be.
The senate is unlikely to launch an inquiry anytime soon as
the committee that would be responsible for it is busy with an
investigation into corporate tax evasion.
The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission sought
information from BHP in 2009 mainly related to hospitality the
company provided around the 2008 Beijing Olympics and
exploration and development efforts which BHP had previously
terminated.
The company is in talks to resolve the matter with the SEC
and is cooperating with the Australian police's investigation,
BHP said in its 2014 annual report.
Australian police began their investigation into Leighton
after the company itself three years ago handed over information
indicating that its Leighton Offshore unit may have paid bribes
to win work to expand oil export facilities in Iraq.
(Reporting by Sonali Paul; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)