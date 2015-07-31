By Byron Kaye
| SYDNEY, July 31
SYDNEY, July 31 Fiat Chrysler Automobiles
traded charges in court with its former Australia CEO,
who denied breaching his legal duties and said he acted on
instructions from above after a lawsuit by the carmaker accused
him of excessive spending and illegally enriching himself
through commercial deals.
Fiat's civil lawsuit in Australian Federal Court accuses
Clyde Anthony Campbell, its local CEO from 2010 to 2013, of
breaching the law and his contract by giving cars to celebrities
and inflating contracts to benefit his financial interests.
In a defence filed on Thursday, Campbell denied breaching
his legal duties and said Chrysler Asia Pacific CEO John Kett
and other senior company officials had approved his actions. He
said he was told the company "would pull out of the market for
right-hand drive vehicles if he didn't increase sales to 20,000
per year within three years and they didn't care how he did it".
Fiat Chrysler announced last week that Kett was leaving the
company to pursue other interests. It made no reference to the
Campbell suit.
Kett could not immediately be reached for comment.
The lawsuit by Fiat Chrysler, claiming unspecified damages,
said Campbell failed to act in the best interests of the company
by using its money to buy Chrysler cars for cricketer Shane
Warne, his former girlfriend Elizabeth Hurley and soccer star
Harry Kewell. Representatives for Warne and Kewell did not
immediately respond to requests for comment. The claim made no
suggestion that Kewell, Warne or Hurley were aware of any
wrongdoing.
The suit said Campbell committed to an "uncommercial and
detrimental" contract with Kewell, by agreeing to give him A$1
million ($730,000) a year and two latest-model Jeeps to be a
brand ambassador. The contract was expanded in 2013.
The car maker also accused Campbell of agreeing to a series
of contracts which benefited companies in which he or his
friends had financial interests, and of charging his employer
for services that were not carried out and using the money to
help pay for a boat and a plane.
In his defence, Campbell denied using company funds to buy a
boat and a plane and denied breaching his legal duties as chief
executive.
The matter next appears before court in Melbourne on Sept.
18.
($1 = 1.3706 Australian dollars)
(Reporting by Byron Kaye; Editing by Edmund Klamann)