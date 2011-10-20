* Bankers see deals before year end

SYDNEY, Oct 20 The top four Australian banks are planning investor road shows for covered bonds in the United States and Europe and have mandated banks to take advantage of the country's newly introduced laws to allow lenders to issue covered bonds.

The banks -- National Australia Bank , Commonwealth Bank of Australia , Westpac and Australia and New Zealand Banking group -- are currently setting up meetings in the United States and Europe, following the parliamentary passage of the Australian Banking Act Amendment.

Covered bonds are backed by a pool of assets, typically residential mortgages that remain on the bank's balance sheet and could lower funding costs for banks. Australia is among the last developed countries to allow covered bonds.

The covered bond window comes as offshore debt dependent Australian banks face frozen credit markets, thanks to the euro-zone crisis. The banks have an estimated $160 billion in bonds coming up for maturity and are looking at boosting deposits and securitisation to diversify funding.

Banks have said they were confident of issuing at least $5 billion in covered bonds each annually for the next six years.

NAB is likely to be the first to execute a deal, having scheduled investor meetings from October 31 via Deutsche Bank (DBKGn.DE), JP Morgan and its own advisers, according to IFR, a Thomson Reuters publication.

CBA starts visits a week later in Europe with advisers from BNP Paribas , Morgan Stanley and CBA before going to the United States, IFR said

Westpac is set to mandate Barclays and its own institutional bank, while ANZ is likely to appoint UBS and its institutional bank for the road shows, two sources with direct knowledge told Reuters.

An ANZ spokesman declined to comment, while Westpac could not be reached for comment.

According to a lead manager for CBA it is still unclear which bank will go first.

"At this stage they are a week ahead of us in terms of when they start their roadshow but we still don't know who will be the first to sell a deal," he said.

The syndicated banks will take NAB to Europe first where two teams will explain the new legislation to the world' largest covered bond investor base.

The following week, another team will take the borrower around the United States.

In terms of timing, syndicates are confident the market can handle a transaction before the end of 2011.

"We're not planning a roadshow for November to issue a bond in 2036. It's all highly dependent on market conditions but if a UK savings bank can access the market I don't see why one of Australia's strongest banks couldn't," said one lead manager. (Reporting by Narayanan Somasundaram; Editing by Ed Davies)