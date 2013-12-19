SYDNEY Dec 19 Shares in Cover-More Group Ltd
opened down 12.5 percent on debut on Thursday after the
Australian travel and medical insurer raised A$521 million
($462.83 million) in an initial public offering.
Cover-More shares opened at A$1.75, below its IPO price of
A$2 a share, and last traded at A$1.71, valuing the company at
A$543 million.
Sydney-based private equity firm Crescent Capital Partners
will cut its shareholding in the company to 13 percent from
almost 83 percent under the terms of the offer.
($1 = 1.1257 Australian dollars)
