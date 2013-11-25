SYDNEY Nov 25 Australian real estate trust
Commonwealth Property Office Fund (CPA) has terminated
a deal with Dexus Property Group and a Canadian pension
fund, after receiving a higher takeover offer from property
investor The GPT Group.
The A$2.99 billion ($2.81 billion) takeover bid from GPT,
whose biggest shareholder is Singaporean sovereign wealth fund
GIC Private Limited, has gate-crashed the deal with Dexus and
Canada Pension Plan Investment, as foreign investors bet on the
upward trend in Australia's office property sector.
Commonwealth Managed Investments Limited (CMIL), a wholly
owned subsidiary of Commonwealth Bank of Australia that
manages CPA on behalf of unit holders, said it had scrapped the
A$2.8 billion deal after considering the GPA offer.
CMIL said Dexus and the Canadian fund could undertake
further due diligence on a non-exclusive basis until December 9,
and added that it would consider "any proposal that maximises
unitholder value".
Units in CPA were nearly flat by 0002 GMT, compared with a
0.6 percent rise in the broader market, after pushing closer to
a five-year high last week.
($1 = 1.0914 Australian dollars)
(Reporting by Maggie Lu Yueyang; Editing by Stephen Coates)