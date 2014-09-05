By Matt Siegel
| SYDNEY, Sept 5
SYDNEY, Sept 5 Conservative Australian Prime
Minister Tony Abbott is pursuing an increasingly muscular
foreign policy that has moved him closer to the United States on
crises like Iraq and Ukraine, but has some worried over the risk
of alienating China.
Abbott has sanctioned Russia over its support for insurgents
in Ukraine, promised to train on Australian soil the Ukrainian
government troops they are battling and armed Kurdish militias
in Iraq in their fight against Islamist radicals.
But while the tough pose appears to resonate with the
electorate, John Blaxland, a fellow at the Australian National
University's Strategic and Defence Studies Centre, says it is
oddly out of step with Australia's recent trajectory.
"I think you'd have to go back to about 1956 to find a
parallel sort of unilateral, muscular intervention in a Middle
Eastern issue that has placed Australia so prominently," he
said, referring to a doomed Israeli, British and French attempt
to seize the Suez Canal.
Abbott's coalition government tanked in the polls after
handing down an unpopular budget in May, but his tough stance
over the shooting down of a Malaysia Airlines Boeing 777 in
eastern Ukraine in July delivered a sharp popularity boost.
He has since pursued a strident foreign policy agenda,
lashing out at Russian President Vladimir Putin, whom he will
host at a G20 summit in November, over what he has called
Russia's "bullying" of neighbouring Ukraine.
On Thursday, before leaving on a visit to India, Abbott told
reporters that in Iraq, Australia was "simply doing what we can
as a good international citizen to try to keep people safe".
But Senator Christine Milne, the leader of the opposition
Greens Party, worries that he is headed towards multiple
open-ended military commitments, partly for political gain and
partly as a reflex.
"Certainly it has been the history of politics both here and
in the United States that the conservative side of politics do
well when there are national security crises," she told Reuters.
"We have had, always, a predisposition in Australia to
follow the United States," she said. "And now we have Tony
Abbott out on the world stage again, following the United
States."
"MORE JAKARTA, LESS GENEVA"
During last year's election campaign, Abbott promised "more
Jakarta, less Geneva", meaning that Australia, which fought in
Afghanistan and Iraq, would mirror U.S. President Barack Obama's
pivot to Asia.
But he seemed to struggle in his first year in a region
increasingly seen as dominated by Chinese interests.
He angered Beijing by calling Japan Australia's "best
friend", pushed for a deal to buy stealth submarines from Tokyo
and stepped up support for aspects of Obama's pivot that were
deeply unpopular with China.
Never mind that China opposes military intervention of the
kind being considered in Iraq and Syria, Blaxland says, more
important is that intervention in the Middle East distracts
Australia at precisely the moment China is coming to dominate
its own backyard.
"Focusing on the Middle East sucks almost all of the policy
oxygen out of our engagement in the Indo-Pacific, in the
security affairs closer to home," he said.
But former U.S. Assistant Secretary of State Christopher
Hill warned during a recent visit to Australia against viewing
U.S. and Chinese interests as a zero sum game.
"I think it's a bit of an unintended consequence for
Americans to talk about a pivot to Asia ... in terms of
confronting China, because that is not the right attitude," he
told Reuters.
"After all, for many Americans our engagement in the world
is not so much an engagement as it is a confrontation. Certainly
that's the case in the Middle East."
(Reporting by Matt Siegel; Editing by Nick Macfie)