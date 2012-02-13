SYDNEY, Feb 14 The government's chief commmodities forecaster, the Australian Bureau of Agricultural and Resource Economics and Sciences (ABARES), on Tuesday released revised estimates for Australian agricultural exports and production.

Australia is typically the world's fourth-largest wheat exporter, the third- largest cotton exporter, and the second-largest canola exporter.

2010/11 2011/12 2011/12

Estimate Old New Pct

fcast fcast change Wheat 27.9 28.3 29.5 +4 output(mln t) Wheat 18.6 21.6 22.3 +3.2 export(mln t) Canola 2.382 2.5 2.8 +12 output(mln t) Canola 1.509 1.880 1.995 +6 export(mln t) Cotton 898 1.1 1.1 0 lint(000 t)  (Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Lincoln Feast)