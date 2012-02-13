SYDNEY Feb 14 Australia on Tuesday lifted its forecast for wheat production this year to a record 29.5 million tonnes from 28.3 million previously, saying key growing regions completed harvesting before the onset of heavy rains.

"Harvesting of this season's winter crop is now virtually complete with only a small number of southern areas still to complete harvest, the Australian Bureau of Agricultural and Resource Economics and Sciences (ABARES) said in its latest crop report.

Wheat exports were also revised up to 22.3 million tonnes from 21.6 million previously, ABARES said

Some downgrading of cereal crops occurred in Queensland, New South Wales and Western Australia states because of wet conditions during harvest, according to ABARES.

However, the winter crop harvest in southern Queensland and northern New South Wales was completed before recent flooding, it said. (Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Lincoln Feast)