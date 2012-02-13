SYDNEY Feb 14 Australia on Tuesday lifted
its forecast for wheat production this year to a record 29.5
million tonnes from 28.3 million previously, saying key growing
regions completed harvesting before the onset of heavy rains.
"Harvesting of this season's winter crop is now virtually
complete with only a small number of southern areas still to
complete harvest, the Australian Bureau of Agricultural and
Resource Economics and Sciences (ABARES) said in its latest crop
report.
Wheat exports were also revised up to 22.3 million tonnes
from 21.6 million previously, ABARES said
Some downgrading of cereal crops occurred in Queensland, New
South Wales and Western Australia states because of wet
conditions during harvest, according to ABARES.
However, the winter crop harvest in southern Queensland and
northern New South Wales was completed before recent flooding,
it said.
