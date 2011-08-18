SYDNEY Aug 18 Australia may take regulatory
action to control the widely used agricultural chemical
dimethoate due to potential health concerns, the Agriculture
Minister said on Thursday.
Dimethoate is used on a wide variety of horticulture produce
as a treatment for pests such as fruit fly, and is made by
companies including Australia's Nufarm .
The Australian Pesticides and Veterinary Medicines Authority
(APVMA) had advised the government of possible action after four
years of analysis.
"The APVMA has advised me they will take the first step
toward a possible suspension of the chemical by issuing
show-cause letters to the registrants of products containing
dimethoate," Minister Joe Ludwig said in a statement.
The minister said the APVMA would announce its proposal for
regulatory action in due course.
(Reporting by Ed Davies; Editing by Mark Bendeich)